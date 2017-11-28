Lost Bayou Ramblers, Sonny Landreth and Dwayne Dopsie receive Grammy nominations

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser)- Sonny Landreth has shared world stages with Eric Clapton, Jimmy Buffett and other renowned names. But in the future, those stars may have to meet Landreth in Lafayette.

Landreth spent three nights last January recording a live album at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. On Tuesday, the two-disc album, “Recorded Live in Lafayette,” earned a nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album.

The nomination is the second in the 46-year career of Landreth, a musician that Vince Gill listed as one of his “14 Favorite Guitar Players” in Rolling Stone magazine.

“For me, this is a great affirmation,” said Landreth, who lives in Breaux Bridge. “You always hope, but the competition is so keen.

“I wanted to do this album at home and have the home crowd advantage. It’s nothing like that vibe and we wanted to capture it there.”

Landreth was among the three local artists celebrating nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards, which will be held Jan. 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Lost Bayou Ramblers’ “Kalenda” album and “Top of the Mountain” by Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hell Raisers were nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album. The 7-year-old category is reserved for Cajun, zydeco, Native American, Hawaiian, polka and New Orleans musicians.