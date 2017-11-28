Lost Bayou Ramblers, Sonny Landreth and Dwayne Dopsie receive Grammy nominations

LAFAYETTE, La. (The Daily Advertiser)- Sonny Landreth has shared world stages with Eric Clapton, Jimmy Buffett and other renowned names. But in the future, those stars may have to meet Landreth in Lafayette.
Landreth spent three nights last January recording a live album at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. On Tuesday, the two-disc album, “Recorded Live in Lafayette,” earned a nomination for Best Contemporary Blues Album.
The nomination is the second in the 46-year career of Landreth, a musician that Vince Gill listed as one of his “14 Favorite Guitar Players” in Rolling Stone magazine.
“For me, this is a great affirmation,” said Landreth, who lives in Breaux Bridge. “You always hope, but the competition is so keen.
“I wanted to do this album at home and have the home crowd advantage. It’s nothing like that vibe and we wanted to capture it there.”
Landreth was among the three local artists celebrating nominations for the 60th Grammy Awards, which will be held Jan. 28 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Lost Bayou Ramblers’ “Kalenda” album and “Top of the Mountain” by Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hell Raisers were nominated for Best Regional Roots Music Album. The 7-year-old category is reserved for Cajun, zydeco, Native American, Hawaiian, polka and New Orleans musicians.
Gerd Wuestemann, the AcA’s executive director, shares Landreth’s excitement about Tuesday’s nominations. Along with the three local nominees, the AcA has been a stage for nearly two dozen current nominees.
“We are very excited to see Sonny’s nomination and are honored that he chose AcA to record this landmark album,” said Wuestemann. “AcA has presented 22 of this year’s nominees in the past, and is bringing the Mavericks, Julian Lage and Tedeschi Trucks Band to Lafayette this spring.
“In addition, we are looking forward to welcoming Sonny back in January when he reunites with John Hiatt for the first time in 30 years.”
Dwayne Dopsie’s nomination for his “Top of the Mountain” album continues his family’s rich legacy in zydeco. His father, the late Rockin’ Dopsie (Alton Rubin Sr.), earned a Grammy and platinum record for contributions to “Graceland,” Paul Simon’s 1986 album that sold 16 million copies worldwide.
“If I’m lucky enough to win this Grammy, it’s going to be for my father,” said Dopsie, who lives near Port Barre in St. Landry Parish. “The next one is going to be mine.”
A Lafayette native who has performed in more than 20 countries, Dopsie has been called by “Jimi Hendrix of the accordion” by Rolling Stone. His diverse squeezebox skills caught the attention of Grammy voters.
“A lot of people love how I play blues on the accordion,” said Dopsie. “It’s rare to hear.
“I made it a point to put that on this album and show different creativity. I think that’s what got me the nomination.”
“If I’m lucky enough to win this Grammy, it’s going to be for my father,” said Dopsie, who lives near Port Barre in St. Landry Parish. “The next one is going to be mine.”
A Lafayette native who has performed in more than 20 countries, Dopsie has been called by “Jimi Hendrix of the accordion” by Rolling Stone. His diverse squeezebox skills caught the attention of Grammy voters.
“A lot of people love how I play blues on the accordion,” said Dopsie. “It’s rare to hear.
“I made it a point to put that on this album and show different creativity. I think that’s what got me the nomination.”
The “Kalenda” album marks the second Grammy nomination for the Lost Bayou Ramblers, led by brothers Louis and Andre Michot. The band’s “Live a la Blue Moon” CD earned a nomination in 2007, the first year of the Best Zydeco or Cajun Music Album category.
The recognition lengthens the band’s resume, which includes performances in the Oscar-nominated film, “Beast of the Southern Wild,” and the PBS documentary, “American Epic.” The Ramblers have toured with Arcade Fire and the Violent Femmes.
NPR described “Kalenda” as “a spooky, compelling collage of sound that evokes something deep, atavistic and swampy.”