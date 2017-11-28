One suspect arrested in armed robbery of Broussard bank

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) Authorities have arrested and charged a suspect in the connection with an armed robbery that left one female teller shot at Community First Bank on Monday.

A getaway vehicle was stopped by Broussard Police in the immediate vicinity prior to picking the shooter up. The driver of the vehicle is identified as John Charles, 27, New Iberia. Investigators developed enough on Charles to obtain an arrest warrant for him, subsequently the suspect was arrested and booked with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery for his part in the crime.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Broussard Police said the suspect shot through the glass of the locked second doors of the bank to enter the building. The bullet shot the bank teller in the face.

The subject then entered the bank and jumped onto the teller’s counter brandishing a firearm. He then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of the suspects that are still at large, please contact the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259 or Crime Stoppers.