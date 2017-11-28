One suspect arrested, one being sought in Broussard Bank robbery

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Broussard Police have arrested one man in connection with Monday’s armed robbery at Community First Bank on Albertson’s Parkway in Broussard.

“It’s definitely the guy in the photos,” says Broussard Police Chief Brannon Decou.

Police are trying to find the armed robber.

“The suspect entered the branch from the exterior doors which go into a foyer area,” Decou said.

The next set of doors were locked and when bank employees say the suspect had a gun, they refused to let him in.

Decou explains, “At which time the suspect shot through the glass in which the projectile from that shot struck the teller in the face.”

The teller went through surgery yesterday and is in stable condition.

“Thank God she’s doing fantastic. I did get a chance to actually talk to her and visit with her last night she did have surgery last night to remove the bullet. I did talk to the family member this morning, she is resting comfortably,” says Community First Bank President and CEO, Benny Menard.

“We have located the getaway car driver,” Decou said.

John Charles of New Iberia is charged with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery after he was arrested for allegedly driving the getaway vehicle.

“We’ve had some robberies before but nothing to this extent,” says Menard.

The branch has reopened, and the recovery has begun.

“The things you do immediately with your employees is you bring them together and get them whatever counseling, whatever they need to go through this process. They have a healing process to go through and we want to make sure that they have all the adequate resources to do just that,” Menard said.

Again if you have any information, contact the Broussard Police Department.