Son of former Crime Stoppers spokesman killed while working in Puerto Rico

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Facebook)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Northside High School alumni Brennan Francis, 27, died Sunday off the coast Puerto Rico, his family confirmed.

Francis was working for Macro Oil Company assisting with hurricane recovery efforts. He and fellow crew members were swimming at a beach when Francis was pulled out by a riptide and drowned.

Along with working for Macro Oil, Francis operated a local lawn care service.

(Submitted)

He is the son of retired Lafayette Police Sgt. Mark Francis who was a longtime Crime Stoppers spokesperson and Lafayette Police Department public information officer.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s