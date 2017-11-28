Son of former Crime Stoppers spokesman killed while working in Puerto Rico

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Northside High School alumni Brennan Francis, 27, died Sunday off the coast Puerto Rico, his family confirmed.

Francis was working for Macro Oil Company assisting with hurricane recovery efforts. He and fellow crew members were swimming at a beach when Francis was pulled out by a riptide and drowned.

Along with working for Macro Oil, Francis operated a local lawn care service.

He is the son of retired Lafayette Police Sgt. Mark Francis who was a longtime Crime Stoppers spokesperson and Lafayette Police Department public information officer.

Funeral arrangements are pending.