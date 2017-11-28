State Superintendent of Education to visit Abbeville middle school Tuesday afternoon

ABBEVILLE, LA. (KLFY) – On Tuesday, State Superintendent of Education John White will visit two schools in Southwest Louisiana as part of his ongoing statewide schools tour.

Superintendent White will visit Maplewood Elementary School in Sulphur and J.H. Williams Middle School in Abbeville.

Maplewood Elementary will be highlighting its early childhood education program, which earned an “Excellent” rating on its 2016-2017 performance profile.

Pre-Kindergarten teachers are incorporated into all training at this school, and they collaborate with Kindergarten teachers to ensure students enter that grade fully prepared.

The principal is also specially trained to support Pre-Kindergarten teachers in their work.

J.H. Williams Middle will showcase how its use of the state’s ELA guidebooks and its focus on writing has led to schoolwide success.

Students who were barely writing sentences are now writing multiple paragraph responses, and they’ve experienced significant growth on state assessments.

In addition, teachers at the school report feeling better supported and prepared, improving the overall quality of their lessons.