UPDATE: Broussard Police ID bank robbery suspect

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY) UPDATE: Investigators have identified and obtained a warrant for the suspect they believe fired the gunshot that hit a bank teller in the face on Monday.

The suspect is identified as Jeremie Raymond, 29, of New Iberia. He is wanted on warrants for attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm by convicted felon

Broussard Police along with F.B.I. and multiple other agencies are working on locating him. He is considered armed and dangerous, so please contact law enforcement if you spot him, Broussard Police said,

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of the suspect that is still at large, please contact the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259 or on our tip line created for this incident at (337) 837-6959 or Crime Stoppers.

ORIGINAL: Authorities have arrested and charged a suspected driver in the connection with an armed robbery that left one female teller shot at Community First Bank on Monday.

A getaway vehicle was stopped by Broussard Police in the immediate vicinity prior to picking the shooter up. The driver of the vehicle is identified as John Charles, 27, New Iberia. Investigators developed enough on Charles to obtain an arrest warrant for him, subsequently the suspect was arrested and booked with attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery for his part in the crime.

He is being held on a $250,000 bond at the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Broussard Police said the suspect shot through the glass of the locked second doors of the bank to enter the building. The bullet shot the bank teller in the face.

The subject then entered the bank and jumped onto the teller’s counter brandishing a firearm. He then fled on foot with an unknown amount of cash.

Anyone with information about this crime or the whereabouts of the suspects that are still at large, please contact the Broussard Police Department at (337) 837-6259 or Crime Stoppers.