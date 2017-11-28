UPDATE: One suspect arrested, scene is cleared after hotel standoff

Published: Updated:
(Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: Deputies are clearing the scene now. One person has been taken into custody on outstanding warrants for multiple burglaries of local businesses.

Contrary to reports from other local media, the suspect, identified at Sanford Sims, is not connected to area bank robberies.

The hotel was evacuated during the hour and a half standoff, authorities said. Authorities said Sims bitten by a deputy K9 after he was refused to comply with verbal commands from deputies.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lafayette deputies are at the scene of an investigation at the Microtel Inn & Suites on Ambassador Caffery and Willow Street.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

 

 

