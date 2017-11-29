A ‘Grinch’ is stealing mail from Kaplan and surrounding towns

KAPLAN, La. (KLFY) – You’ve likely heard of the ‘Grinch Who Stole Christmas,’ but what about the Grinch who is stealing mail in Kaplan and the surrounding towns?’

For neighbors living on Dalton Road in Kaplan, they say this isn’t what the holiday season is all about.

“This lady is coming down these back roads stealing mail, while she’s looking for packages and credit cards,” said Micheal Simon.

The thief has been seen driving in a white car and is stealing mail from mailboxes.

“I was in the back. My sister-in-law and her boyfriend saw it, but they didn’t think anything of it. They thought they (the thief) were looking in the trash for something, scavenge maybe. Until later on when the Sheriff passed, and then we really figured out what was going on,” said Simon.

When Simon opened his mailbox he saw that the mail was delivered to the wrong address from a whole different town, and was delivered at a different time of the day from when the postal worker usually swings by.

“She’s putting mail in the one’s she’s taking out of trying to look more legit. It’s been through Broussard, Abbeville, Gueydan, no telling how much further she’s went,” said Simon.

The same woman tried to take mail out of Steve Sonnier’s mailbox just blocks away, but he’s got a mailbox with a lock on it.

“She opened the front and you can’t really access it, so she realized that really quickly,” he said.

Sonnier and his wife have taken extra precautions to make sure that their packages and mail are accounted for.

“I worked hard for everything that I had and I want to hang on to it. So it’s a little disgusting that people would come and take an easier ‘out,’ said Sonnier.

The Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms they are investigating the cases of stolen mail. Sonnier hopes they find the thief soon.

“If it’s your stuff it’s your stuff, so yeah I hope they catch her and make an example out of her so people don’t follow suit,” he said.

The United States Postal Service has some recommendations to make sure your packages reach their destinations:

-Avoid sending cash by mail.

-Don’t leave delivered mail and packages unattended.

-Consider an alternate shipping address, if you’re not going to be home when the mail is supposed to be delivered.

-Plan ahead and hold for pickup option to be able to collect packages at your local post office.

-For valuable packages make sure to request a signature when it’s dropped off