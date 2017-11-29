Bomb squad at Youngsville home following early morning raid

KLFY Newsroom

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Bomb squads are at a home in the 400 block of Gallet Road following an early morning raid of the home.

According to John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office,  a SWAT team raided the home, secured the scene and turned it over to the Metro Narcotics Task Force.

Mowell added that while searching the home, authorities found ammunition; they along with the State Police bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, are working to determine if the ammunition they found was live ammunition.

We have a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as soon as it becomes available

 

 

