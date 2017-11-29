Foster Friends of Acadiana begins annual Christmas toy drive

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Christmas is known as the happiest time of the year. A time when kids make their wish lists in hopes they’ll get everything they’ve asked for. This year a local foster program, foster friends, is holding an event to help children in foster care receive their wishes.

Foster Friends of Acadiana is holding their annual toy drive and Christmas party each December. They report over 100 children in the foster care system in Acadiana and are collecting toys for up to 50 children that are displaced from their biological families and have not found a foster home at the time.

To ensure these children receive the items they need or want this holiday season, Foster Friends have created an Amazon wish list based on the items requested by the children.

The wish list can be found here. Orders can be made by December 11th to provide time for wrapping and distribution before their Christmas party on December 15th.