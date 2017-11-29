Krotz Springs man sentenced to 41 months for illegal possession of multiple firearms and ammunition

LAFAYETTE, La. – Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced that a Krotz Springs man was sentenced Tuesday to 41 months in prison for possessing firearms and ammunition after being convicted of a felony.

Paul Joseph Viola, 46, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr. on two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

He was also sentenced to two years of supervised release and ordered to pay a $10,000 fine.

Viola’s three-day trial ended on August 2, 2017. It wad revealed that ATF agents received an anonymous call in October of 2015 reporting that Viola was a felon in possession of firearms.

In an undercover operation conducted in 2015, law enforcement agents obtained photographs of a Remington 1100 12 gauge shotgun, a .22 caliber Remington Speedmaster Model 552 semi-automatic rifle, and a .22 caliber Ruger model 10/22 semi-automatic rifle in Viola’s trailer.

While the investigation was still ongoing, in November 2015, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents found Viola hunting in the Sherburne Wildlife Management area in St. Martin Parish in possession of a loaded .35 caliber Whelen single shot rifle and five rounds of ammunition.

On December 7, 2015, ATF agents searched Viola’s trailer in Krotz Springs where they found and seized 13,428 rounds of ammunition.

During his arrest on January 21, 2016 in Krotz Springs, law enforcement agents found 10 .22 caliber rounds of ammunition in a magazine for a Ruger 10/22 rifle, one round of Hornady .444 Marlin ammunition, three rounds of .243 Winchester ammunition and two rounds of .308 Winchester ammunition.