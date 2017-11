LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A Lafayette jury convicted Kenny Duffy today for the murder of his roommate, Calvin Gabriel Jr., in 2015.

Gabriel’s body was found in the 100 block of Camp Road. The coroner’s office said he died from blunt force trauma to the head.

District Attorney Keith Stutes announced the conviction this afternoon.

Duffy faces of up to 40 years at hard labor. He will be sentenced at a later date.