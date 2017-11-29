Lake Charles man arrested in connection to fatal hit & run

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Moss Bluff woman early Monday morning.

On Tuesday evening, Troopers arrested the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, Trevino Clark, 42, of Lake Charles.

Sgt. James Anderson says the hit-and-run vehicle was located in a barn on his property.

Clark was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on charges of felony hit-and-run, failure to report a crash, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Sgt. Anderson says Troop D worked around the clock on this case with assistance from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles Police Department, and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.