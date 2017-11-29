Lake Charles man arrested in connection to fatal hit & run

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Trevino Clark, 42. (Photo Credit: Louisiana State Police)

LAKE CHARLES, LA. (KLFY) – An arrest has been made in a hit-and-run crash that claimed the life of a Moss Bluff woman early Monday morning.

On Tuesday evening, Troopers arrested the driver of the hit-and-run vehicle, Trevino Clark, 42, of Lake Charles.

Sgt. James Anderson says the hit-and-run vehicle was located in a barn on his property.

Clark was booked into the Calcasieu Parish Correctional Center on charges of felony hit-and-run, failure to report a crash, and driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Sgt. Anderson says Troop D worked around the clock on this case with assistance from the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, Lake Charles Police Department, and the Calcasieu Parish District Attorney’s Office.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s