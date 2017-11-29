LED lights to be installed throughout Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- 18,000 LED lights may soon light up the streets of Lafayette. Jefferson St. has already gone through the change, making downtown brighter and safer, once the sun goes down.

Terry Huval, director for Lafayette Utilities System (LUS), says this project has been in the works for a while now, but the overwhelming cost of the LED lights was holding them back in the past. He says the prices have recently lowered, allowing them to move forward with the project.

He told News 10, “For some time now, we’ve been looking at LED lights but initially, just like a lot of technologies, the cost was very high and it didn’t make sense to do so.”

According to Huval, LED lights bring more lighting options for the city. LUS executives say each area has different lighting needs, and they assure the changes will be made accordingly.

“So that’s what we’re going to be taking a really hard look at– you know, making the proper placement as to which type [of] lights are most effective in which areas,” says Huval.

Installing the LED lights throughout the city will lower the power cost, and Huval tells us that the project makes a lot of sense, financially. “When we [put in the lights], the power costs go down, so the cost of the government is gonna go down, and that helps us in the cost it takes to replace the lights. We’re gonna spend 7 million dollars to do that. We expect the payback [in] about eight years. The light bulbs themselves last 15 years or longer… From a financial perspective, it makes good sense to do it.”

The project is expected to take about three years to complete.