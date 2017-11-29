Man arrested; accused of attempting to light car with girlfriend and kids on fire

THE FOLLOWING IS A RELEASE FROM THE SCOTT FIRE DEPARTMENT

Wednesday November 29th at 7:07 PM, Scott Fire Department was dispatched to a vehicle fire at 304 Rue September, in the Cozy Acres Mobile Home Park.

Upon arrival, firefighters observed a female and two children walking away from the incident.

Firefighters made contact with the female and learned that her boyfriend was still at the mobile home and attempted to light the vehicle on fire. Lafayette Parish Sherriff Department and Lafayette Fire Department Arson Unit was requested to the scene.

Sherriff Deputies quickly secured the suspect, allowing fire officials to investigate the fire incident.

It was learned the victim and her boyfriend, 31-year-old Terrance Augustine, were involved in a domestic dispute; at which point the victim entered the vehicle with her two children, in an attempt to leave the residence.

Mr. Augustine then retrieved a gasoline can, pouring gasoline on the hood area of the vehicle and lit the vehicle on fire.

The victim and two children exited the vehicle and left the area on foot, while Mr. Augustine attempted to extinguish the fire.

The vehicle received minor damage; no firefighters or civilians were injured as a result of the incident.

Terrance Augustine was taken into custody and charged with one count of aggravated arson.