Military rocket found in Youngsville home during narcotics raid

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A narcotics raid in Youngsville, turned into law enforcement funding a military ordinance inside of the home.

Three people were detained after a Narcotics raid, led by the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department SWAT team.

John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department explained that after their initial raid the Metro Narcotics Task Force contacted multiple agencies about the ordinance.

“The United States military was called in, explosive ordnance demolition unit they came out here along with the ATF and Louisiana state police bomb squad,” Mowel says.

Everyone was asked to move away from the scene for extra safety precautions while the ordinance was removed from the house, but Mowell ensured that the scene was safe.

“Were able to identify that the unexplorable ordinance was a military projectile that’s known as an M7,” says Mowell. According to Mowell, the ordinance was a military training rocket. It is still unknown where the suspects got the rocket. Investigators say that once they process the ordinance more information will be released. Military, state police, and ATF took the ordinance to another location where they detonated it. According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s department, when the rocket was detonated they learned that the rocket was not a live explosive. A spokesperson for the department did say that raid today went according to plan. No one was injured and they able the secure the scene quickly.