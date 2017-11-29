Noel Acadien au Village 2017 kicks off Friday at LARC’s Acadian Village

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – LARC’s Acadian Village is set to continue their holiday tradition with the 2017 edition of Noel Acadien au Village.

The annual Christmas festival fundraiser begins Friday, December 1st and runs through December 23rd nightly from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., weather permitting.

Noel Acadien au Village featured half a million lights, Christmas displays, live entertainment, carnival rides, food, photos with Santa, holiday shopping and much more.

All proceeds directly benefit LARC’s Acadian Village and all of the services they offer.

