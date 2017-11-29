Public meeting on Duhon Road widening, Rue du Belier roundabout scheduled

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Consolidated Government will host an open house public meeting for the proposed Duhon Road Widening and Rue du Belier Roundabout project on Wednesday, December 13.

It will be held from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the South Regional Library.

The proposed project would consist of replacing the existing “T” intersection with a one lane roundabout. T

The purpose of the meeting is to provide information to constituents on the project and to obtain input from interested parties. Visual displays of the proposed project and other information on the project will be available at the meeting.

Representatives from LCG will be on hand at the open house to answer questions and discuss issues related to the project.

Verbal and written comments on the project can be submitted at the meeting. Comments can also be mailed, postmarked by December 27, 2017, to LCG’s Public Works Department at 1515 E. University Avenue, Lafayette, LA 70501.

All interested parties are encouraged to participate in the public meeting on Wednesday, December 13, 2017 from 6:30 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the South Regional Library, located at 6101 Johnston St.

Citizens with disabilities who require special assistance to participate in this public meeting are asked to call Alison Lognion with Public Works at 337-291-8522 no later than December 7, 2017.