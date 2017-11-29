State Police: don’t get scammed by callers claiming to be law enforcement

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) – Following several recent complaints, troopers wish to make the public aware of a current phone scam.

Scammers are fraudulently using the authority of Louisiana State Police Troop A in an effort to obtain money from victims.

According to several citizen complaints, the impersonators contact the phones of potential victims by using a call that gives the appearance of originating from a phone number at Troop A.

The complainants have stated that the caller is pretending to be law enforcement, and attempts to get them to give up personal information over the phone.

Troopers stress that citizens should never give unsolicited callers any personal information, and the Louisiana State Police would never ask for any type of payment or monetary donation over the phone.

Troopers urge citizens who receive suspected fraudulent calls to contact the Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations at 225-925-3703 or the Louisiana State Analytical and Fusion Center (LA-SAFE) at (225) 925-4192.

The Louisiana State Police online reporting system is also available to the public through a convenient and secure reporting form that is submitted to the appropriate investigators. Citizens can access the form by visiting the LA-SAFE website at http://la-safe.org/ and clicking the “report suspicious activity” link.