Sulphur man charged with attempted first degree murder of an officer

SULPHUR, La. (KLFY)- Deputies have charged a man with attempted first degree murder of law enforcement officer after he allegedly exchanged gunfire with a deputy outside of his estranged wife’s home.

Just before 8 p.m on Tuesday night, a Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to a call at a residence on Patton Street in Sulphur in reference to a burglary in progress.

Upon arrival the deputy found the suspect, later identified as David S. Rozas, 45, outside the home holding a gun, authorities said.

Rozas was given loud, verbal commands to drop the gun, but he refused. The suspect then reportedly raised the gun toward the deputy, prompting the deputy to fire.

Rozas began firing back, causing the deputy to take cover and continue to fire, striking Rozas several times.

After further investigation, detectives determined that Rozas, who was armed at the time, had broken into the home of his estranged wife.

Authorities said he was searching the residence for an acquaintance of the wife who was not there.

The victim was able to call 911 and ran outside the home in an attempt to hide.

Detectives said Rozas started to drive away but saw the victim hiding. Armed, he then got out of his truck and chased her just as the deputy arrived, authorities said.

Rozas was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He is also charged with aggravated assault with a firearm and home invasion.

Upon his release from the hospital, he will be booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center on a $875,000.