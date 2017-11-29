The Best of 90 Plus: Breaux Bridge mother turns 90-years-old living the simple life

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) – There’s a woman in Breaux Bridge who just turned 90 years old. Lada Pitt of Breaux Bridge has chickens, ducks, and roosters.

Pitt was born on November 26, 1927. “We always had our own big property. We were born and raised here. We never knew nowhere else but here,” says Pitt.

She’s the mother of five children. Pitt says sadly two of her children are deceased.

Pitt wants the best for her family especially with the way the world is today. “You can never tell what is going to happen tomorrow. I hope my family will be alright.”

Pitt explains she is from a farming family. It’s the way she lives her life today. She’s surrounded by her own piece of the simple life but realizes times have changed. “They don’t have that no more. They have no chickens, no ducks. They don’t want that.”

Pitt says she married at the age of 17 and he was 22 years old. In fact, she gave up the longing to be a nun.

Pitt says she has no regrets and she married the man she loved. “I never much went nowhere because I wanted to be a nun. One Sunday, mommy and daddy were going to the picnic. They asked me if I wanted to go and I went. That’s when met my husband,” adds Pitt.

Pitt admits her memory is not what it used to be. She says her children are all she has. Pitt says she’s grateful for her life and the longevity of it. It’s the way her life is and the way it was meant to be. “I got married but I didn’t forget my religion.”