Trump administration halts school lunch salt reduction

Associated Press Published:
Michelle Obama
FILE - In this Jan. 25, 2012 file photo, First lady Michelle Obama has lunch with school children at Parklawn elementary school in Alexandria, Va. A bipartisan Senate bill released Monday would revise healthier meal standards put into place over the last few years to give schools more flexibility in what they serve the nation's schoolchildren, easing requirements on whole grains and delaying an upcoming deadline to cut sodium levels on the lunch line. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP)- The Trump administration is pausing enforcement of an Obama-era plan to further reduce the amount of salt in school lunches.

The Obama administration had set targets that envisioned school reducing the amount of sodium in school meals each year.

But the Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service announced Wednesday that it would keep the current targets for sodium levels reductions unchanged through 2019. Those targets are currently not more than 1,230 mg per meal for elementary, 1,360mg for middle and 1,420 mg for high schools.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue has said previously that relaxing the restrictions is necessary because children simply don’t eat the healthier meals.

But Margo Wootan with the Center for Science in the Public interest said the decision is “putting children’s health at risk.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s