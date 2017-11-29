UPDATE: “Unexploded military ordnance” found in Youngsville home, two women and one man have been detained

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY) – Bomb squads are at a home in the 400 block of Gallet Road following an early morning raid of the home.

According to John Mowell with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, a SWAT team raided the home, secured the scene and turned it over to the Metro Narcotics Task Force.

Mowell added that while searching the home, authorities found ammunition; they along with the State Police bomb squad and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive, are working to determine if the ammunition they found was live ammunition.

Mowell tells KLFY that an “unexploded military ordnance” was found in the home. He the said the weapon is safe as long as “we leave it alone.” Authorities are waiting for investigators with the military to arrive, he said.

Two woman one man have been detained.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.