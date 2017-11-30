Acadiana Eats – Charley G’s

By Published:
(Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY)

Charley G’s (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

  • Crispy Coconut Chicken
  • Fresh Catch

Address: 3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503

Hours of Operation: Mon. -Thur., 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m./5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Fri., 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m./5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; sat., 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Acadiana Eats – Charley G’s

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s