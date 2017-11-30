Charley G’s (View Menu)

Items featured on Acadiana Eats:

Crispy Coconut Chicken

Fresh Catch

Address: 3809 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70503

Hours of Operation: Mon. -Thur., 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m./5:30 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.; Fri., 11:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m./5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.; sat., 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

Acadiana Eats – Charley G’s View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY) (Photo Credit: John Weatherall, KLFY)

What great grub spot should Gerald visit next? Tell him your ideas and follow all of his food adventures on Instagram!