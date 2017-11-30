Bomb threat cleared at Breaux Bridge High

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- The St. Martin Parish Superintendent confirmed a bomb threat at Breaux Bridge High was cleared this afternoon.

Officials were notified about the threat written on a bathroom wall at about 1 p.m. today.

Students and staff were evacuated as authorities investigated the campus. The evacuation was lifted shortly after 2 p.m.

Superintendent Lottie Beebe said a there will be a follow up investigation. No arrested have been made at this time.

“I want to reiterate the serious consequences that students face when they make bomb threats,” Beebe said in a statement sent to parents today. “A bomb threat is an act of terrorism. Often, this situation creates a hardship for the sheriff’s department and emergency personnel. Such threats impact several agencies and the person or persons responsible could face serious consequences. Please speak to your child to explain to them that they could face felony charges and convicted if found guilty.”