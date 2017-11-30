BREAKING: One suspect shot by officer during hostage situation in Eunice

EUNICE, La.(KLFY)- Eunice Police responded to a hostage situation just after noon today at the intersection of 9th and Park streets.

One suspect has been shot, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot. Officers were called to a hostage situation inside a residence, but the shooting involved an occupied vehicle, Fontenot said.

No officers or the victim were injured. Eunice Jr. High and Eunice Elementary schools were placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The lockdown has been lifted, but the intersection remains closed, the chief said. Parents are urged to seek alternate routes for school pickup.

State Police has been called in to investigate.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital. His condition is unknown.

We’ve got news crews headed to the scene.