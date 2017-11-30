BREAKING: One suspect shot by officer in hostage situation in Eunice

EUNICE, La.(KLFY)- Eunice Police responded to a hostage situation just after noon today at the intersection of 9th and Park streets.

One suspect have been shot, Eunicee Police Chief Randy Fontenot said.

No officers or the victim were injured. Eunice Jr. High and Eunice Elementary were placed on lockdown as a precaution. The lockdown has been lifted, but the intersection remains closed, the chief said.

Parents are urged to seek alternate routes for school pickup.

State Police has been called in to investigate.

The suspect’s condition is unknown.

