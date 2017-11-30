Household Hazardous Waste Day scheduled for Dec. 2 at Cajun Field

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Consolidated Government is once again conducting its semi-annual Household Hazardous Waste Day this Saturday, December 2 from 8 a.m. until noon at Cajun Field. Residents in the City of Lafayette and unincorporated areas of the parish are encouraged to bring their unwanted household chemicals and electronics to be properly disposed of or recycled.

Traditional chemicals, such as paint, poisons, chemical cleaners and gasoline will be accepted, along with certain electronics such as computers, laptops, fax machines and stereos.

This winter edition will also include items not traditionally taken, such as alkaline batteries, fluorescent tubes, televisions and CRT monitors. Most accepted items will be recycled for other uses.

HHWD is a service offered at no additional cost to those residents living within the city of Lafayette or unincorporated areas of the parish to encourage responsible and proper waste disposal. Attendees should enter the Cajun Field parking lot at Gate 3 off of Congress St. The event is scheduled from 8 a.m. until noon.

All details for the Dec. 2 Household Hazardous Waste Day, including a complete list of the types of electronics and chemicals being accepted, can be found at www.lafayettela.gov. Residents may also call the Environmental Quality Division at 291-5637.