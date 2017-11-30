Mayor-President Robideaux and Middlebrook family attorney discuss new survivor benefit plan

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux and City-Parish Council Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux have announced changes to survivor benefit plans.

Now, health insurance premiums for surviving dependents of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty in Lafayette Parish will remain at the same rate as employees.

“We’re thrilled, we’re hopeful,” said Allyson Prejean, the attorney for the Middlebrook family.

“We started working on an amendment to our health care plan that would allow for surviving spouses and their beneficiaries, the dependents to pay the same rate of health insurance premiums as the employee paid,” said Joel Robideaux, Lafayette Parish Mayor-President.

According to LCG, Councilman Boudreaux and Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard wanted to ensure the financial well-being of Middlebrook’s family.

Earlier this month, Aguillard stated that LCG’s fallen officer benefits were the ‘gold standard’ when compared to other municipalities.

Then it was discovered back in October that the Middlebrook family would have to pay 125% more for health insurance with Lafayette Consolidated Government.

Robideaux states that he and Boudreax have been working on this plan ever since.

“I think it was November 15, when I finally received the internal okay for our legal staff. So we’re thrilled that we can make the change. We feel like we had a great surivvor package already and we just improved it,” said Robideaux.

“This is what we wanted from day one. I think it’s fair to not only my client, but to the families of other first responders who serve their community and die doing so,” said Prejean.

This plan will keep Middlebrook’s family on the same insurance plan they were on before the 9-year veteran was killed in the line of duty, when a gunman opened fire at a convenience store on October 1.

“I think it’s fair and we’re very hopeful that it goes through without any issue on Tuesday,” Prejean said.

Councilman Boudreaux will offer up the resolution for a vote at the City-Parish council meeting on December 5.