One suspect shot by Eunice police during hostage situation

EUNICE, La (KLFY)- In St. Landry Parish, a suspect was shot during a hostage situation Thursday.

The shooting happened at the intersection of 9th street and Park Avenue in Eunice.

What’s a usually quiet neighborhood, with two nearby schools, was taken over by gunshots today.

According to Louisiana State Police, local law enforcement was called in reference to a domestic dispute.

Shortly after officers arrived in the area, a traffic stop was made on a vehicle with the suspect inside. And that’s when police say gunfire erupted.

“What I heard sounded like contained gunfire which I Soum came from the vehicle because not a second later of a volley of bullets starts flying,” says Monica Patin a resident that witnessed the altercation.

Master Trooper Brooks David with the Louisiana State Police says, “Eunice police officers, at least one police officer we know so far opened fire and shot at least one time striking the suspect.”

At this time, the suspect’s condition is unknown but no officers or residents were injured during the gunfire.

“We are only investigating the shooting. The Eunice Police Department will continue to do their investigation into the domestic disturbance,” David said.

“It will take weeks to get all the answers and come up with a final conclusion before we for this case to the District Attorney’s Office.” David said.