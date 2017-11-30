Robideaux announces enhancement to police and fire survivor benefits

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Lafayette Mayor-President Joel Robideaux, along with City-Parish Council Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux, have announced that health insurance premiums for surviving dependents of Lafayette police officers and

firefighters killed in the line of duty will be at the same rate provided to employees.

According to chief Communications officer Cydra Wingerter, the announcement is in response to the tragic death of Corporal Michael Middlebrook and insurance premium concerns for his surviving family.

In October, discussions began to amend LCG’s current health plan to provide that surviving dependent’s health insurance premiums remain at the employee rate.

During the December 5 LCG meeting, Boudreaux will offer a resolution to endorse the Administration’s amendment to LCG’s employee group health benefit plan which provides for eligibility and premiums related to the continued benefits for dependents of police officers and firefighters killed in the line of duty, Wingerter adds.

The amendment will be retroactively effective for all eligible classes of LCG participants to September 1, 2017.