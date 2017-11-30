Scott Police search for counterfeit scam suspect

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Scott Police Department)

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- The Scott Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance with identifying a person of interest in a possible counterfeit money scam.

The subject is described as a white male in his 30’s, between 5’8” and 6’0”, short hair, and beard, walking with a cane.

The subject was last seen leaving a business in the 1400 block of St. Mary Street in a red or maroon, two door Nissan Altima.

Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of this subject is asked to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-889-5103.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s