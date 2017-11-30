Suspect arrested for breaking into a high school in Calcasieu Parish

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- A DeQuincy man was arrested for burglarizing a high school in Calcasieu Parish on Wednesday.

Surveillance footage from the previous night showed a man entering the school around 10 p.m. the night before through an unlocked window.

He stole numerous pieces of computer equipment, totaling approximately $5,000, deputies said.

Later that day with the assistance of the DeQuincy Police Department the suspect, identified as Michael S. Burgess, 32, was located and arrested.

When detectives spoke with Burgess, he admitted to the burglary, authorities said. Burgess was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center and charged with theft $5,000 to $25,000; and simple burglary.

Detectives were able to recover most of the property and it was returned to the school.