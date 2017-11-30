Two men sentenced for illegally entering U.S., both arrested in Louisiana

ALEXANDRIA, La. – Acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hooks announced the sentencing in two separate cases involving Mexican citizens illegally entering the United States.

Jose Luis Gamez-Verdugo, 49, of Mexico, was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Dee D. Drell on one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien.

According to the August 8, 2017 guilty plea, Gamez-Verdugo was found on April 9, 2017 in Vermilion Parish.

After further investigation, it was determined that he had been removed from the United States on five previous occasions. The most recent removal was on June 16, 2011 in Brownsville, Texas.

He was sentenced to 46 months in prison.

In a separate case, Juan Jose Mendoza-Ibarra, 38, was sentenced to 11 months in prison for reentering the United States illegally after being removed at least three times. He was convicted on one count of illegal reentry of a removed alien. According to the September 1, 2017 guilty plea, the defendant was found to be in Lafayette in July of 2017 after an arrest. He had previously been removed from the United States at least three times on March 11, 2016, August 5, 2016 and February 10, 2017.Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.