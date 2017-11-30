UPDATE: Suspect shot by officer during hostage situation in Eunice identified

EUNICE, La.(KLFY)- UPDATE: State Police have identified the suspect as 33-year-old Bryan Britnell of Eunice.

ORIGINAL STORY: Eunice Police responded to a domestic dispute just after noon today at the intersection of South 9th St. & W. Park Ave.

One suspect has been shot, according to Eunice Police Chief Randy Fontenot.

Shortly after the officers arrived in the area, they stopped a vehicle with the suspect inside. During the traffic stop, the suspect brandished a firearm, according to State Police, the agency is overseeing the investigation.

The suspect was shot by at least one police officer and was taken to the hospital where he is being treated. His condition is unknown.

Officers were called to a hostage situation inside a residence, but the shooting involved an occupied vehicle, Fontenot said.

The investigation is ongoing and there is more information available at this time.