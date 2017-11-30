Youngsville Police pulling drivers over to spread holiday cheer

Youngsville Police are pulling people over at an alarming rate, but it’s all to spread holiday cheer.

For the third year in a row, officers are on the look-out for those who are following driving laws, and rewarding them with gift cards.

Pedro Alexander, an officer with the Youngsville Police Department tells News 10, “Yeah, I mean it’s a good feeling. Because all year long, like I said, we give tickets for violating laws. And now, it’s actually, we can reward the people that are doing the right thing.”

The police department is doing this as a way of promoting positive interaction with Youngsville residents, encourage safe driving, and spread holiday cheer.

The drivers we spoke to, seem to appreciate the gesture. Darby Valentine says, “I kind of thought he was kidding at first, but I was surprised. Good surprised!” Denise Gravois added, “I think it’s wonderful and there are still good things left in the world. God is good.”

Youngsville Police Chief, Ricky Boudreaux says this is all in an effort to thank the community for being so supportive, “This community gives a lot to this police department in support, and we just felt like we needed to do something to give back.”

The police officers usually start this annual tradition the week after Thanksgiving, and continue it through Christmas.