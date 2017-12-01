33-year-old New Iberia woman arrested for stealing mail, more charges expected

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
(Vermilion Parish Sheriff's Office)

VERMILION PARISH (KLFY)- A New Iberia woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing mail out of residential mailboxes in Vermilion Parish.

Through video surveillance and a complaint of unauthorized use of an access card, detectives were able to identify a white four-door vehicle and a white female who had been stealing mail from one mailbox and then replacing in other mailboxes as a rouse to steal more mail.

(Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office)

Vermilion and Iberia Parish detectives were able to locate and arrest 33-year-old Chasity Sturm. She has been charged with 10 counts of theft and one count of unauthorized use of a access card.

More charges are expected from the Vermilion Parish and the Broussard Police Department, authorities said.

Sturm was booked on a $5,500 bond.

The investigation will also be forwarded to the US Postal Inspectors Office for a Federal Investigation.

“Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the residents of Vermilion Parish for being aware of what is going on in their neighborhoods and says that when reporting suspicious activity to Law Enforcement in a timely manner it is often a key component in solving these types of crimes,” the department said in a statement on Friday.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s