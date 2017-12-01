33-year-old New Iberia woman arrested for stealing mail, more charges expected

Related Coverage A ‘Grinch’ is stealing mail from Kaplan and surrounding towns

VERMILION PARISH (KLFY)- A New Iberia woman has been arrested for allegedly stealing mail out of residential mailboxes in Vermilion Parish.

Through video surveillance and a complaint of unauthorized use of an access card, detectives were able to identify a white four-door vehicle and a white female who had been stealing mail from one mailbox and then replacing in other mailboxes as a rouse to steal more mail.

Vermilion and Iberia Parish detectives were able to locate and arrest 33-year-old Chasity Sturm. She has been charged with 10 counts of theft and one count of unauthorized use of a access card.

More charges are expected from the Vermilion Parish and the Broussard Police Department, authorities said.

Sturm was booked on a $5,500 bond.

The investigation will also be forwarded to the US Postal Inspectors Office for a Federal Investigation.

“Sheriff Couvillon would like to thank the residents of Vermilion Parish for being aware of what is going on in their neighborhoods and says that when reporting suspicious activity to Law Enforcement in a timely manner it is often a key component in solving these types of crimes,” the department said in a statement on Friday.