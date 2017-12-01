BREAKING: Community First Bank robbery suspect in custody

BROUSSARD, La. (KLFY)- Jeremie Raymond, 29, New Iberia, was arrested on a fugitive warrant for attempted first-degree murder, armed robbery and illegal possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Raymond was identified on Tuesday as the shooter who fled on foot after committing the crimes at Community First Bank on Monday.

With the assistance of the U.S. Marshal’s Middle Louisiana Fugitive Task Force and Western District of Louisiana’s Violent Offender Task Force, Raymond was arrested early this morning at his sister’s residence in Baton Rouge.

The investigation was a collaborative effort between several neighboring jurisdictions who have been working collectively to track down Raymond.

A judge has placed a $500,000 bond on the warrant we obtained for Raymond. He is currently being held in East Baton Rouge Parish Jail.