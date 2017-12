Related Coverage Lost Bayou Ramblers, Sonny Landreth and Dwayne Dopsie receive Grammy nominations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The leader of the Zydeco Hellraisers is up for a Grammy for his album “Top of the Mountain.” Dwayne “Dopsie” Rubin joins Lost Bayou Ramblers and Sonny Landreth on the nominee list this year.