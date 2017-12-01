Jimbo Fisher resigns at Florida State to go to Texas A&M

Associated Press Published: Updated:
Randy Shannon, Jimbo Fisher
Florida interim head coach Randy Shannon, left, greets Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher at midfield before an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2017, in Gainesville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – Jimbo Fisher, who led Florida State to its third national title in 2013, is leaving to take the same job at Texas A&M.

Fisher told university President John Thrasher on Friday that he was resigning to accept Texas A&M’s offer. Texas A&M’s Board of Regents has scheduled a conference call on Monday where they are expected to approve Fisher’s hiring.

Fisher leaves Florida State after eight seasons where he went 83-23. He also led the Seminoles three Atlantic Coast Conference titles and four ACC Atlantic Division crowns. He will replace Kevin Sumlin, who was fired last weekend after going 51-26 in six seasons.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s