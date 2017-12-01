Two suspects arrested in Jennings homes invasion, murder attempt

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY)- A homeowner was the victim of a violent, midday home invasion on Thursday. A 2-month-old baby was also inside the home.

According to the Jennings Police Department, a man armed with a knife and a hammer kicked in the door of a Shirley Drive home and attacked the homeowner.

The victim managed to fight the suspect into the carport. Police said another suspect than appeared to aid the attacker right before officers approached the scene.

The homeowner was able to give a description of the fleeing suspects and their red truck.

Officers found the suspects about one block away from the home.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Sims said the homeowner and suspects knew each other.

Jalawerence Daneal White was charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and attempted second degree murder.

Guy Jarmal Gobert has been charged with attempted second degree murder, aggravated burglary, home invasion, attempted second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated burglary.

No bond or court date has been set.