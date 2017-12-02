Student arrested for bringing gun to Broussard Middle School

A 13-year-old Broussard Middle School student was arrested Friday for bringing a gun on school grounds.

According to the Broussard Police Department, officers arrested the unidentified student after school officials found the gun in the student’s book bag during last-hour classes.

During the investigation, it was revealed that the gun was “for the mother” who usually kept it in the glove compartment of the car, the release says. The mother said she didn’t realize the weapon was missing.

No students were injured or threatened. The gun had one round in the magazine, the release says.

“Parents should try to check students book sacks to make sure they are bringing only school approved items to school with them,” the release states. “We strive to keep our students safe and we will do everything we can to make sure they are, but we are asking parents to help do their part as well.”