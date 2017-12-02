Zeta Xi brothers of Alpha Phi Alpha celebrate Founders Day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Members of the prestigious and dignified fraternity of Alpha Phi Alpha celebrated Founders Day at Our Lady Queen of Peace Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Although Founders Day is December 4th, the ice cold brothers of a Phi A use the mass to reflect on what led them to join the fraternity and on how to continue the mission to be servants of all mankind.

President of the Zeta Xi, UL Chapter of the fraternity, Jamie Campbell has more.

“It’s an annual thing to come here at the church and celebrate the founding of our fraternity. Which was founded in 1906 at Cornell University by seven young men who really sought to make a difference in the world. They decided to form a group that eventually became a fraternity and they’ve created an enormous amount of leadership and service to this entire world.””