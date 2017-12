LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The weather was perfect and the throws were flowing during the 2017 Sonic Christmas Parade.

Children of all ages lined the streets of downtown Lafayette and in the oil center as crews tossed beads, cups, and candy.

If you were there, KLFY thanks you for coming out, the crew here at klfy had just as much fun as you did!

If you missed it, be sure to mark your calendars for next year.