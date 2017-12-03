Coyote Blues restaurant in Lafayette abrupty shuts down Saturday, employees say they find out same day

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)  A well-known Mexican restaurant in Lafayette has gone out of business.

Coyote Blues, located at 5741 Johnston St, in Lafayette  shut down after its last customer left Saturday night, according to one employee who did not wish to be named.

A sign posted on the front door says the location is permanently closed.

“We are closed, Thank You Acadiana for 14 years of business.”

The employee told KLFY that management informed them of the decision as the restaurant was preparing to close Saturday.

There were no cars in the parking lot as of 11 am Sunday, which is the scheduled opening time for Coyote Blues, and our calls have gone unanswered.

 

 

 

