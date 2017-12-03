Speed, fog factors in early morning fiery crash that killed 23 year old St. Martinville man

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY) Devan Durand, 23, of St. Matinville, was killed in an early morning crash on Doyle Melancon Road in Breaux Bridge, St. Martin Parish Deputies say.

At approximately 12:40 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies responded to a report of a single vehicle crash in the 2500 block of Doyle Melancon Road in Breaux Bridge.

Upon arrival, deputies say they found a vehicle fully engulfed in flames and the Breaux Bridge Fire Department, who also responded and assisted with the crash, extinguished the flames.

The driver of the vehicle, who has been identified as 23 year old Devan Durand of St. Martinville, La., was pronounced dead at the scene due to injuries received as a result of the crash.

An initial investigation has determined that Durand was traveling south on Doyle Melancon Road and failed to negotiate a curve at the intersection of Clayton Castille Road.

Deputies say he subsequently struck a tree which caused the vehicle to become fully engulfed in flames.

Initial findings indicate that speed and heavy fog were factors in the crash and alcohol does not appear to be a factor at this time.