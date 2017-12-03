UL fires head football coach Mark Hudspeth

After seven roller coaster seasons as the head football coach of the UL Ragin’ Cajuns, Mark Hudspeth was fired by the university after a third consecutive losing season.

Hudspeth told the team he had been let go during a mandatory team meeting Sunday morning.

The university subsequently issued a statement saying Hudspeth has been relieved of his duties.

Hudspeth initially took Cajun Country by storm, bringing the kind excitement Cajun Field hadn’t enjoyed in four decades with four straight nine-win seasons and four consecutive New Orleans Bowl victories.

The last three seasons, however, were filled with a steady flow of controversy, scandals and question marks.

And now the Cajuns are moving on, as they decided to spend $1.5 million to buy Hudspeth out of a contact that paid him $1.1 million plus benefits and incentives this year.

The deal, which was redrawn and extended at a significantly higher pay rate in 2014 and had another year added to it in 2015, had been scheduled to run through 2020 prior to the buyout.

On the field, Hudspeth had a 51-38 record for the Cajuns including Saturday’s regular-season ending 63-14 loss at Appalachian State.

Officially, due to NCAA sanctions, his record prior after Saturday was 29-38.

The 51 wins would have placed him third all-time in school history behind Russ Faulkinberry at 66-62 and Nelson Stokley at 62-80. Instead, he ends up eighth.

In 2011, Hudspeth took over a UL football program that had been on the brink of getting to its first bowl game since 1970, but had always fallen short under predecessor Rickey Bustle.

The Cajuns were 6-5 in 2005, 6-6 in 2006, 2008 and 2009 – in an era where there were 28-to-34 bowls compared to 40 this season.

Hudspeth, however, wasted no time making a huge impact with a 9-4 showing in his first season, including a memorable 32-30 win over San Diego State in the New Orleans Bowl.

The Cajuns would end up going 9-4 on the field in Hudspeth’s first four seasons, including four straight New Orleans Bowl victories.

Attendance at Cajun Field grew from an average of 17,383 in 2010 to 29,171 in 2011. The lowest average attendance in Hudspeth’s first four seasons was 22,865. It had been since 1977 that UL had averaged that many at Cajun Field.