Unrestrained Opelousas man killed in Pointe Coupee Parish crash

KLFY Newsroom Published:

Pointe Coupee Parish, La. (KLFY) – Shortly before 4:30 pm Sunday, Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop A began investigating a single vehicle crash that resulted in a fatality on US Hwy 190 west of LA Hwy 413 in Pointe Coupee Parish.

The crash took the life of 64 year old Billy J. Bookman of Opelousas.

An initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Bookman was traveling eastbound on US Hwy 190.

For reasons still under investigation,the vehicle ran off the roadway to the right and struck several trees.

Bookman was unrestrained at the time of the crash and suffered fatal injuries as a result.

Impairment is unknown at this time, but a toxicology sample was taken from Bookman to be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for analysis.

This crash remains under investigation.

