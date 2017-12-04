FedEx delivery driver robbed at gunpoint Friday evening in Crowley; Sheriff asking public for tips

Related Coverage Victim identified in Sunday’s Crowley apartment complex shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office confirms that a FedEx delivery driver was held up while delivering packages this past Friday evening.

The robbery happened at the Kathy Apartments just outside Crowley city limits

“You know he’s in there to make a delivery of a package, and you go in there and you get jammed up like that,” said K.P. Gibson, Acadia Parish Sheriff.

According to Gibson, the FedEx driver showed up at the apartment complex when someone suddenly pulled out a gun.

“Made him back up the vehicle to where other persons involved in the robbery were, grabbed multiple packages and fled. He (FedEx driver) did what he was supposed to. He complied, take what you want to, my life’s not worth everything on this truck,” said Sheriff Gibson.

The total worth of the stolen packages is unclear, but Gibson says that there’s a bigger price to pay for a crime like this.

“It’s holiday season, people are expecting the high dollar packages to come in from there. But when you think about it, armed robbery is a 20-year to life sentence. I don’t care what’s in the package it’s not worth it,” Gibson said.

Residents we spoke with didn’t want to be on camera, in fear of possible retaliation.

The area is no stranger to crime, just last year a 32-year-old man was murdered outside his unit, in the Meadows Apartment Complex right next door.

Gibson recognizes both complexes are high-crime areas, so patrols will be increased.

“There are people that live in these complexes that are there and law-abiding citizens that deserve this protection, and we’re going to fight trying to help them out,” he said.

If you have any information that can help investigators solve this case, you can call Acadia Parish Crimestoppers at 789-TIPS or the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 788-8700. You can remain anonymous and there could be a reward for your information.