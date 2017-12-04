Funeral arrangements set for Judge Kaliste Joseph Saloom Jr.

KLFY Newsroom Published:
Judge Kaliste Saloom Jr. will be among those honored by the Political Hall of Fame. (Photo: The Daily Advertiser)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)  A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church in Lafayette.

Visitation will be held at Martin & Castille’s downtown location on Friday, December 8, 2017 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., with a Rosary to be prayed at 6 p.m. Visitation will continue on Saturday, December 9, 2017 at Our Lady of Fatima Catholic Church from 8 a.m. until time of services.

View the obituary and guestbook online at www.mourning.com. Martin & Castille, 330 St. Landry Street, Lafayette, Louisiana, 70506. The funeral can be reached at (337) 234-2311

The full obituary will be available on Tuesday, December 5, 2017 after 3 p.m.

